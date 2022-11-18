Psychiatrist: Man in Enfield break-in doing well, still needs treatment

Nov. 18—A Massachusetts man who broke into an Enfield home last year and beat one of the elderly residents with a flashlight — but was later acquitted of the resulting charges on insanity grounds — is doing unusually well for this stage of treatment, a psychiatrist testified Wednesday.

DEFENDANT: Nakai F. Aime, 28, of Brockton, Massachusetts.

VERDICT: Not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal mischief.

STATUS: Being evaluated at Whiting Forensic Hospital.

Nakai F. Aime, 28, of Brockton is showing no behavioral problems at the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown, Dr. Reena Kapoor, a psychiatrist at the hospital, said.

But she added in Hartford Superior Court testimony that she and others at the hospital are recommending that Aime continue in a hospital setting for now.

The testimony came at a hearing on whether Aime should be committed to the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board — and, if so, for how long.

Judge Kimberly P. Massicotte can commit Aime to the board's jurisdiction for any period up to the maximum sentence for the crimes she acquitted him of on grounds of mental disease or defect at an August trial.

Those crimes were first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and third-degree criminal mischief, together carrying up to 40 1/2 years.

The judge made no decision Wednesday, instead ordering that the hearing continue Jan. 18.

Kapoor testified that a forensic psychiatrist has been assigned to do a routine review of the case, adding that more information should be available by January.

The break-in and assault occurred on the night of April 25, 2021.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said at the time that Aime crashed his vehicle on Marshall Drive and fled on foot through two back yards to a home on St. Thomas Street. Fox said the following events ensued:

Aime broke the glass of the front door and entered the home. Two elderly residents found him standing in their kitchen. They spoke to him, but he wasn't making sense.

Aime grabbed a telephone, called 911, and screamed that someone was trying to kill him. He attacked one of the elderly residents, and the other resident tried to fight back with a flashlight, but Aime got hold of it and beat the victim.

Police arrived just after 10:30 p.m. and found the victim on the floor bleeding from his head. After a brief struggle, officers subdued Aime.

The victims told police they didn't know Aime or why he broke into their home.

Kapoor testified that Aime has been diagnosed with an "unspecified schizophrenia spectrum disorder."

She said there have been periods "when he was very paranoid" — specifically in 2015 and last year around the time of the break-in.

But she also said under direct examination by public defender Claud E. Chong that Aime "has a lot of strengths" and has already made significant progress in treatment, adding that she has "every reason to believe" that progress will continue.

Kapoor said under cross examination by prosecutor Robert Diaz that Aime has used marijuana and alcohol in the past and that marijuana can worsen psychosis. She cited that as a reason for caution about transferring him to the Dutcher unit of Connecticut Valley Hospital, whose patients have access to the hospital's entire campus, increasing the risk that they could acquire drugs.

The prosecutor emphasized the long gap between Aime's psychotic episodes in 2015 and 2021, and Kapoor agreed that is a reason to monitor him for a longer time.

