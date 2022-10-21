‘Psychic healer’ stole $70K from couple and may have victimized others, police say

Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators say stole $70,000 from a couple.

Gainesville police said Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes pretended to be a psychic healer and “would make promises that he very well knew he could not uphold.”

Investigators said he would threaten to hurt other people in an attempt to extort money from the couple.

Officers believe Jackson may have victimized other people in the area. The department said he used to also advertise his alleged services on Hispanic radio stations.

If you believe that you may have been victimized by Jackson, you are asked to call Gainesville police.

