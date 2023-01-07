Psychological evaluation ordered for suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault case

Jan. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man suspected of violent sexual assault and kidnapping will complete a psychological evaluation prior to any further court proceedings.

Christopher Thomas, 38, was expected to appear in the 86th District Court this week for a preliminary hearing. That court proceeding was scheduled before his defense attorneys requested a psychological evaluation, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Capt. Randy Fewless.

Earlier this fall, Thomas was arraigned on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, in addition to charges of kidnapping, torture, first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, but was denied bond because of an alleged pattern of stalking behavior, authorities said.

Thomas was arrested after deputies received a call from the Munson Medical Center Emergency Room at 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 8.

A 30-year-old Blair Township woman told deputies that Thomas had allegedly forcibly removed her from her home, bound her with restraints and sexually assaulted her.

Documents obtained by the Record-Eagle later showed that the woman had filed a petition in July in the 13th Circuit Court requesting a personal protection order against Thomas.

The court denied her ex-parte request.

"Ex parte" means that a decision is based on the petitioner's request alone, but often the respondent to a petition for a PPO can request a hearing to state their side of the case before a final ruling.

The ex parte denial was delivered to the woman the day after she filed for the PPO on July 15, according to court documents.

In the petition, she detailed years of alleged aggressive stalking behavior by Thomas, including allegations that he tried to follow her out of state to school.

Other records showed that she was granted a PPO against Thomas from 2014 to 2020 in Antrim County.

Thomas's next court date has not been scheduled yet, according to the 86th District Court website.