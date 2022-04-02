Psychologist indicted in child porn case

Apr. 2—DANVERS — A now-suspended psychologist, who was arrested after a worker and his new landlord found hundreds of images of children in a secret room in his Danvers apartment earlier this year, has been indicted.

Mark Ternullo, 68, will now face a charge of possession of child pornography in Salem Superior Court.

A worker hired to renovate the bathroom in the Butler Avenue apartment were Ternullo had lived for 23 years accidentally discovered the hidden room while taking out a bathtub.

He then saw what appeared to be an image of a child posed in a sexual manner, that had been superimposed on an image of Ternullo, police later wrote in a report.

The new landlord of the building then took a look and contacted police.

Ternullo, who had previously worked in and with a number of school districts, including Gloucester, has been evicted from the property, he told a judge last month.

The state has also suspended his license to work as a psychologist.

The indictment handed up Thursday moves the case from Salem District Court to the superior court, where Ternullo could face state prison time if convicted. He had been set to appear on Monday in Salem District Court for a status hearing in his case.

Ternullo is being held at the Middlesex Jail in Billerica.

