Psychologist: Jeremy Main could not 'appreciate the consequences' of drowning his baby

Psychologist Yenys Castillo testifies about Jeremy Main's troubled mental illness history.

TAVARES — Jeremy Main could not appreciate the criminality of his actions when he drowned his 17-month-old daughter three days after his wife said she wanted a divorce, a defense psychologist testified Wednesday.

“I think he knew he was wrong, but didn’t appreciate the consequences,” said Yenys Castillo, Ph.D.

Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams asked how that could be, especially when he turned himself into police less than an hour later.

Castillo called it “a break in reality.”

“I’m not saying he was insane,” she said earlier, but pointed to a shortage of oxygen at birth, mental illness, and physical and mental abuse as factors leading up to the murder.

Main was found guilty last week of murdering his daughter, Makenzie. This week, jurors are hearing from defense and prosecution experts in the penalty phase. Main's defense is arguing that he should be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, while the prosecution is pushing for the death penalty.

More testimony on Main's mental state

Castillo spent hours explaining her conclusions to Assistant Public Defender Morris Carranza, starting with a power point slide labeled, “How Adverse Experience Shapes Choice.”

The 12-member jury had already heard the horror stories, including from Main’s sister, Marnee Weakley, but Castillo likened Main’s psyche to a bridge that crashes when too much weight is placed on the span, or a house built with a weak foundation.

He did not have stabilizing factors in his life, Castillo said.

Main's father was emotionally abusive, then died of suicide. His stepfather was a physically abusive alcoholic, he was bullied at school and had poor relationships.

Castillo diagnosed him as bipolar and having borderline and schizotypal personality disorders. The latter is a disorder that includes having odd or magical thinking.

Main’s mother loved him, Williams said. That was a stabilizing factor.

Castillo said his mother did not protect him from his abusive stepfather. She died of a heart attack when Main was just 17, about a year-and-half after his father committed suicide.

Weakley told experts that her brother was so depressed sometimes that he could not get out of bed. He urinated in a soft drink bottle so he wouldn’t have to get up to go to the bathroom.

Williams argued that he was able to function sometimes.

“Wouldn’t you agree that keeping a child alive and happy is hard?” said Williams, referring to how hard it is to be a parent, let alone a stay-at-home dad.

Castillo agreed, but said there came a point when there was too much weight on the bridge. Stress was the trigger, and the underlying factor was fear of abandonment. He spent his whole life trying to avoid being abandoned, experts said.

'It was not necessary'

When his wife, Holly, told him she wanted a divorce, he was overwhelmed, Castillo said. The man described as a doting, loving but possessive father, was losing his daughter, his wife, and he would have to get a job and move out.

Main was never able to keep a job. He could not get up in the morning, and when he was in the Navy briefly his borderline personality made him impossible to get along with others.

Williams asked how Castillo could know that he couldn’t appreciate the criminality of his actions on the day of the murder.

Castillo and the other defense experts never asked what he was thinking on Oct. 9, 2017.

“It was not necessary,” she said. The risk factors were in place.

