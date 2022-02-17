Psychologist: Scott Kologi researched mass murderers before killing Long Branch family

FREEHOLD - On the witness stand for the second straight day, a psychologist testified Wednesday that Scott Kologi did not understand the wrongfulness of his actions when he was fatally shooting his mother, father, sister and surrogate grandmother in the family’s home on New Year’s Eve 2017.

But, about a month earlier, Kologi, 16 at the time, had researched what the difference was between serial killers and mass murderers, the witness, Maureen Santina, acknowledged while under cross-examination.

Asked by defense attorney Emeka Nkwuo what Kologi’s state of mind was when he committed the killings, Santina said, “At the time of the incident, Scott Kologi was laboring under the mental disease of schizophrenia, early onset schizophrenia, and also was actively in a psychotic state and a dissociative state."

Licensed psychologist Maureen Santina testifies at the Scott Kologi murder trial on Feb. 16, 2022.

Nkwuo asked her if she believed Kologi could understand the nature and quality of his actions while they were underway.

“It’s my opinion, to a reasonable degree of psychological certainty, that Scott Kologi was not capable of understanding the nature of his actions or to understand their wrongfulness at the time he was engaging in the offense," Santina said.

Kologi, now 20 and standing trial as an adult for offenses that occurred when he was a minor, is on trial before Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux. He is charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and four counts of murder — that of his mother, Linda Kologi, 44; father Steven Kologi Sr, 42; sister, Brittany, 18; and Mary Shulz, 70, the longtime companion of his grandfather whom he considered his grandmother.

Kologi’s defense attorneys do not dispute their client committed the killings, but they argue he is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors argue otherwise, and Sean Brennan, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, set out to cast doubt on the insanity defense by cross-examining Santina, a defense witness, for most of the day Wednesday.

With Santina on the witness stand, Brennan replayed portions of Kologi’s videotaped confession to detectives in which he told them he was nervous as he was loading bullets into magazines for the assault rifle he used to commit the killings.

When he was asked by a detective why he was nervous, he responded, “I’m going to be in trouble." Detective Andrea Tozzi then asked him, "So, you knew it was wrong?" and Kologi answered, "Yeah, yeah."

Santina said Kologi reported having auditory and visual hallucinations earlier on the day of the killings. In one, he reported seeing “a glowing globe of light," but none of the hallucinations commanded him to do anything, she said.

“Is that the only visual hallucination he reported on the day he killed four people?" Brennan asked the witness. She responded affirmatively.

Brennan also asked her about a social worker’s report on Kologi that said the defendant, about a month before the killings, had researched the differences between mass murderers and serial killers.

“The takeaway that he thought was important is that they both have high IQs?" Brennan asked.

“Yes," Santina replied.

Santina will be back on the witness stand Thursday.

