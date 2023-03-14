Psychologist at Thomas trial: Victims find own paths to disclosing trauma

Mar. 14—SOMERSET, Pa. — There's no set timeline for how quickly victims of sexual assault react to and report the crimes against them, an expert in the field said on Monday at suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' trial on sexual assault charges.

Licensed psychologist Veronique Valliere's testimony sought to debunk what she called "myths" about sexual assault after Thomas' defense attorneys raised questions about his accuser's mindset in the days after the alleged assault — and about why she didn't report anything "sooner."

"A lot of times, we think victims should act a certain way," Valliere said, adding that factors around the incident often create obstacles to reporting it. And most times, that includes waiting — "even years" — to turn to police, she added.

"Having a known perpetrator complicates things even more," she said, noting that a family member or acquaintance often has more "influence" over a sexual assault victim — even more so if it's someone in a powerful position.

Valliere, of Allentown, was not hired to review and testify about the specifics of the case against Thomas. Instead, she was qualified as a victim response expert who has counseled thousands of victims and perpetrators and has written books on the topic. During a career of more than 20 years, she has testified in cases across the U.S., including Bill Cosby's 2017 sex assault trial in Montgomery County.

Valliere used examples of cases involving politicians, priests and public figures, such as former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, to describe how people in "powerful" positions have used their influence to discourage people from stepping forward with their stories.

"In those cases ... people may be afraid to step forward," she said.

The Windber woman who has accused Thomas of sexually assaulting her in September 2021 has repeatedly stated in court that Thomas' role as Somerset County's chief law enforcement officer was among the reasons why she didn't contact authorities sooner.

The woman — and Windber police Chief Andrew Frear, who referred the case to outside authorities — also stated that she was discouraged from obtaining a protection order in 2020 or 2021 by a employee of the prothonotary's office because "nothing would happen" and it might only provoke Thomas.

Thomas' defense team pointed out that Valliere did not review the woman's allegations to offer her testimony, saying she was speaking only in "general terms." Defense attorney Eric Jackson Lurie noted that the well-known psychologist was paid $1,700 to offer her expertise.

But Valliere said her decades of experience in the field have shown that "there's no one way to respond to trauma" and that, almost every time, men or women who speak out about being assaulted are telling the truth.

Thomas' accuser, a mother of one who said she met Thomas through her job at a car dealership, spent parts of four straight days on the witness stand recalling her actions before, during and after the alleged assault. She showed disdain for Thomas and frustration — even fiery responses — toward his defense attorneys' methodical questions.

Valliere told prosecutors that anger is often "an overriding emotion" displayed by assault victims, and given that many often blame themselves or try to pretend the assault never happened, "anger is what we want victims to (exhibit)," she said.

"We want them to get to the point where they hate their perpetrator," she said, describing it as a healthy emotion in the healing process.

'Awkward' visits

Several friends of Thomas' accuser testified Monday that Thomas' behavior had worried them.

One friend, Karley Maurer, said she was told that Thomas made a habit of driving past the woman's house and that he "showed up" when the woman was moving into a new apartment.

"It was awkward," Maurer said.

At her friend's direction, Maurer said, she stayed at the apartment until Thomas left 15 minutes later.

On another occasion, she said the woman stopped Thomas at the screen door and had another brief conversation with him before he left. Thomas was asking the woman questions about her job at a car dealership, she recalled.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera, referencing text messages the women exchanged after that incident, asked why they joked about Thomas' "awkward" appearance, rather than report him to the police. He also noted that they didn't ask Thomas to leave.

Maurer said that, at that point, humor was their way of dealing with the unusual situation.

Tutera also asked the woman's friends why they didn't call the police after learning she was "beaten up" by Thomas. Lewis Skiles, a boyfriend, and Robert "Frank" Croyle-Rummel, another friend, both said they suggested the idea, but didn't pressure her to do so — or call themselves — when she at first declined.

"It wasn't my story to tell," Croyle-Rummel said.

He said that, at one point, he wanted to question his friend further about the incident, but stopped because her child came downstairs.

"She was not comfortable talking about it with (the child) there," Croyle-Rummel said.

On cross-examination, Skiles acknowledged he was angry — at himself, at his girlfriend and even more so at Thomas — when he learned what happened. He said he went to the woman's house to find her hunched over on her porch. Her eyes were swollen, her face was puffy and there were marks around her neck, Skiles said.

He acknowledged to Tutera that he at one point dismissed "the legal option" in a text message and that he wanted to "go after Thomas."

Tutera also pointed to the fact that Croyle-Rummel, of Windber, currently faces more than 90 theft-related charges in an unrelated case. He and two other defendants are accused of scamming several trucking companies out of nearly $100,000.

Court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany, who is presiding over the trial, briefly instructed the jury about that case, saying that Croyle-Rummel has not been convicted of any of the charges against him, but that jurors could consider that case when deciding whether to believe some or all of his testimony.

Tutera noted that state police pressed charges against Croyle-Rummel in the case and asked if they — or any prosecutors — were promising him anything in exchange for his testimony in the Thomas trial. Croyle-Rummel said nothing was suggested or promised.

Thomas' accuser testified last week that she decided to talk to police about the alleged assault three days afterward, after she saw Frear drive by while she was on her way to a social club for lunch.

She texted Frear, and when he met her minutes later in the club's parking lot, Frear said he was almost immediately concerned.

"The bruising on the neck ... was obvious," he said Monday.

Frear said the woman, who he knew through her job, at first dodged his question before she went pale and nervously began explaining what had happened.

His report on the incident summarized much of the woman's story — and Tutera pressed him on why he didn't collect evidence or photograph the woman's injuries, rather than allowing her to do it herself.

"Isn't it critical to collect evidence (as early as possible)?" he said.

Frear said he recognized that the woman wasn't comfortable pressing charges in Somerset County, so he contacted Cambria County's district attorney and made arrangements for investigators to meet the woman at the state police barracks in Ebensburg and take over the case.

"I asked her ... if she would be willing to talk to someone outside the county and she said, 'Yes,' " he said.