Psychologist who worked with children facing child pornography charges

Feb. 11—A Danvers psychologist who worked with Gloucester schoolchildren is facing child pornography charges, after police found "close to a thousand" explicit images of children that had been superimposed onto photos of the therapist, officials said.

Most of the images, according to police, were found in a secret room in his rented apartment — a room discovered by workers renovating the bathroom on Wednesday.

Child and family psychologist Mark Ternullo, 68, of 4 Butler Ave., Apt. 5, Danvers, pleaded not guilty to one count of possessing child pornography at his arraignment Thursday in Salem District Court.

Ternullo worked at multiple schools and community organizations in the early 2000s, according to various news articles and community listings published in North of Boston Media Group newspapers. In 2012, he was fired from Methuen's Timony Grammar School after it was learned his school psychologist license had lapsed, The Eagle-Tribune reported that year.

He had also worked at O'Maley Innovation Middle School in Gloucester in the mid-2000s, and was associated with Children's Friend and Family Services in Haverhill, where he ran a mentorship program, in the early 2000s.

More recently, after completing his doctorate in psychology, he worked at several practices; he also worked from home.

Prosecutor Anne Marie Gochis told a judge that police are still investigating the source of the images of the children and how Ternullo obtained them.

The multifamily home on Butler Street, where Ternullo had lived for 23 years, was purchased last year by new owners, who were renovating the property.

The work crew was removing a bathtub and a water-damaged wall when they noticed a small room or void that appeared to be accessible from a door in another room.

One of the workers looked in the room and noticed an 8 1/2 -by-11-inch piece of photo paper, with an image he said "didn't look right." He also saw multiple boxes in the room that appeared to have similar images. He snapped a photo and the contractor notified the owners, who took their own photos and then went to police.

Story continues

Police obtained a search warrant and searched the apartment Wednesday, then arrested Ternullo on Wednesday evening.

The investigation involves Danvers police, state police, and a Newbury police detective who is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Gochis asked Judge Randy Chapman to set bail at $500,000 cash, citing "substantial concerns" that Ternullo will flee if released.

Ternullo's attorney, Mark Dewan, asked for a lower bail, no more than $1,000, saying his client has a number of health concerns including bladder cancer and diabetes, and that he's concerned about contracting COVID-19 in jail.

Chapman called the allegations "certainly disturbing," but noted Ternullo's lack of a prior record and set bail at $10,000, adding conditions of home confinement and no internet use that the prosecutor had requested.

He also ordered that Ternullo stay away from and have no contact with anyone under 18, as the prosecutor had also asked.

Ternullo did not immediately post bail in the matter. He's due back in court on March 7.

