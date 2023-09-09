Psychologists: Cop killer Odraye Jones competent to represent himself

Sep. 9—JEFFERSON — Convicted cop killer Odraye Jones is competent to stand trial and represent himself in his upcoming re-sentencing trial, according to two forensic psychologists requested by Jones' attorneys.

During a two-hour competency hearing Friday, Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder listened intently as the psychologists gave their testimonies. While forensic psychologists made evidence-based statements declaring Jones competent in their reports, the final ruling of competence will be made by Schroeder.

"[Odraye Jones] has the desire to represent himself; he has the capacity to cooperate [with his attorneys], he just chooses not to," said Dr. Jessica Hart, a forensic psychologist, who met with Jones in February.

For more than an hour, Jones' lead defense attorney, John B. Juhasz Jr., threw everything he had at Hart in an attempt to get her to say Jones was incompetent. He argued how Jones' early childhood traumas, as well as a brain injury at age 17, and his lack of control, all make him mentally ill — but Hart wouldn't budge.

Hart said when she interviewed Jones, he answered all questions appropriately, was focused and intelligent.

"He worked with me perfectly well," she said. "He understands his re-sentencing, he believes his sentence could be vacated. His abilities were relevant for a non-lawyer."

Juhasz countered, "He doesn't control his behavior in court."

"He basically thinks if something is wrong, you need to object," Hart said. "He believes he needs to stand up for himself. It's a choice."

Hart testified that she found no severe mental illness disorder and no past record of severe mental illness.

Juhasz countered with the fact that Jones told Hart that his lawyers were "the enemies of Allah," according to her report.

"He doesn't see lawyers as acting in his best interests," Hart explained.

Hart acknowledged Jones suffers from anti-social personality disorder. He doesn't trust lawyers and he has a disrespect for the law, she said.

"It's part of who he is," she said. "He can choose to cooperate with the law and he can defend himself in court."

Juhasz asked Hart about what he termed, "paranoid behavior and delusions," based on Jones' belief that the U.S. is a racist country.

Hart said she doesn't believe it's delusional.

"It's just a matter of thinking everyone is racist," she said. "It's his belief."

Jones, who had sat quietly up to that point in the proceedings, spoke up.

"It happens all the time — it's a choice motherf----," he said. "I'm going to speak for myself."

Schroeder reminded Jones he can't speak out.

"I'm putting it on the record," Jones said. "Cases get reversed all the time, fool."

Juhasz would not give up trying to get Hart to say Jones has no self-control and is therefore incompetent.

"He wants to be heard; it's a choice not due to a severe mental condition," she said. "He told me he's fighting for his life. He knows he's competent."

Upon five-minute cross examination, County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole asked Hart to read her opinion stating Jones is "intelligent and articulate, as well as capable and competent."

Juhasz then called Dr. Kevin Edwards, a forensic psychologist at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, to the stand. Edwards works in the behavioral unit for people who committed violent offenses.

Edwards said he had one minute of interaction with Jones through his jail cell at the Ohio State Penitentiary.

"He told me to get the f- — out of here," he said. "He repeated that so I left."

Edwards then spoke to prison officials and the mental health staff on site.

"I found out Odraye Jones has no problems in prison; he cooperates," he said. "No one I spoke to said he was a problem in behavior, hygiene, etc. His cell was tidy, something that's not usual with mental illness."

Edwards said he was aware the defense believes Jones is not competent, but he didn't believe he needed their opinion to form his opinion.

"I had a lot of information to go by," he said. "It's my opinion that Odraye Jones is competent based on Ohio law."

During cross examination, O'Toole asked Edwards how many competency exams he performs in a year.

"About 50," he said.

Juhasz then wanted to testify on the stand as to how Jones refuses to meet with him and has no ability to form a mitigation strategy. O'Toole objected, noting Juhasz can't be both an attorney and a witness.

Rather than allow Juhasz to testify, Schroeder said he will stipulate those issues into the record.

O'Toole said the state would not call any witnesses.

In his closing arguments, Juhasz said he doesn't agree with the doctors.

"[Jones] exhibits paranoid behavior and they failed to account for that," he said.

Jones then spoke out, saying, "I'm not represented by these attorneys. They are liars. It's phony."

In her closing statement, O'Toole simply said, "Other than he doesn't get along with his lawyer, I request that he's declared competent."

Before adjourning, Schroeder said he will have a written decision in this matter early next week.

Jones, now 46 and known as Alik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

Last year, that sentence was revoked by an appellate court, which found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing phase of the trial, slated to begin with jury selection on Oct. 23.