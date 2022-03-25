Psychologists differ on mental competency of alleged Valley Cemetery rapist

Mar. 25—The alleged Valley Cemetery rapist appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Thursday, hoping a judge will find him mentally incompetent to stand trail in the attack last spring at the Manchester cemetery.

Two mental health experts have examined Amuri Diole, 28, and rendered conflicting opinions of his competency, according to statements made in the beginning of the hearing, which will feature hours of questions and testimony of experts over two days.

James Bomersbach, a clinical psychologist with the state Office of Forensic Examiner, said Diole spoke clearly during an examination, explained his point of view and answered 17 of 25 answers correctly about the criminal justice system.

"His behavior was purposeful and at times strategic," said Bomersbach, who said Diole is competent to stand trial.

But his behavior, the public defender suggested, is odd.

For example, Diole kept containers of urine in his cell at Valley Street jail, hoping it would ferment and turn into alcohol, which he could consume.

"How is that a logical thought process?" asked public defender Kim Kossick.

Bomersbach said Diole has a history of using several different drugs — alcohol, marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine — and his actions show he was trying to fulfill his desire for drugs.

"He may have been looking for anything available to him," Bomersbach said.

Bomersbach said Diole does not meet the clinical definition of schizophrenia, but he has been treated for psychosis in the past.

Under questioning by Kossick, he said some people suffer psychosis constantly, while others suffer breakthrough symptoms.

This is the second time that Bomersbach found Diole competent. He examined Diole after he was charged for a 2018 felony assault.

But in early 2021, a judge ruled the other way and Diole never stood trial for the assault charge.

Authorities could not find a psychiatrist to commit him to the state hospital, and Diole was released from jail. He moved across the street from the jail to the Valley Cemetery, and days later he allegedly raped and threatened the life of a woman there.

Story continues

The state has different standards for competency and commitment. For competency, a defendant must be able to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense. For commitment, a person must be a danger to himself or others.

Bomersbach said Diole has now undergone five competency evaluations; three have found him competent to stand trial.

While paperwork associated with competency, such as reports by psychologists, are under seal in the case, the hearing is open to the public.

Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi said the hearing, which began Thursday afternoon, would extend into Friday. It's unclear whether the judge will make an immediate decision or issue a written order.

mhayward@unionleader.com