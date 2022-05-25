Psychologists offer dueling views on suspect's sanity

May 25—OTTUMWA — There was little contesting of whether Preston O'Dell Martin did, in fact, kill an Ottumwa man in 2019. Instead, most of the debate lies on whether he was criminally insane that day.

That determination will be in the hands of Judge Greg Milani. Martin waived his right to a jury trial on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 50 years, if convicted as charged.

Martin has pleaded not guilty and utilized a defense of diminished responsibility and insanity at a three-day bench trial in Wapello County. The trial concluded on Tuesday, but attorneys will have over a month of time to file closing arguments through written briefs to the judge. The verdict will ultimately be decided after those are filed, and announced in open court at a later date.

Wednesday, May 25 marked three years since the body of 41-year-old Thomas Carlton Foster was found by his father. Foster was stabbed a dozen times and left in a pool of his own blood in the kitchen of his Queen Anne Avenue home.

Earlier that day, Thomas had called the police to report a man matching Martin's description as a suspicious person near his home. Police say Martin later forced his way into Foster's residence, used a butcher's knife to stab Foster to deal, then stole a car key and some loose change.

Those events didn't appear to be a major contest between prosecutors and the defense. Defense attorneys Ken Duker and Nicole Jensen used their time to paint Martin as criminally insane.

Should Martin be found to have been criminally insane on that day, he would not be convicted of the charges. In Iowa, insanity would mean a defendant could not establish right from wrong, or that they were incapable of knowing the nature or quality of the act being committed.

If Martin is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be committed for a period of time until he is no longer a danger.

Story continues

A Mount Pleasant psychologist who testified for the defense on Tuesday said Martin has a history of multiple psychological disorders including schizophrenia.

Dr. Luis Rosell said he reviewed prior competency evaluations, police records, the audio and transcript from Martin's interrogation, and also met with Martin in person for two hours.

"I believe that he was not able to distinguish right from wrong, and he was suffering from a mental defect," Rosell testified.

A key reason for his finding is that Martin didn't try to escape from the area of the crime. Evidence shows after Foster was murdered, Martin remained in the general area of Ottumwa's southside, visiting two convenience stores before beginning to walk toward the crime scene.

Rosell says Martin remembers the worst of the events that occurred on that day, and doesn't claim to have blacked those out. He testified that Martin has been consistent with his story.

Another aspect is that the crime was without reason, Rosell said. Martin and Foster did not previously know each other. In other crimes, Rosell said, while the act may not have been a correct response it may at least make sense.

"If it doesn't make any sense, then maybe it's driven by something else," Rosell said. "And it appears in my opinion that it was some type of a psychotic process that led him to engage in this conduct that he would not have otherwise."

Rosell says Martin was not medicated at the time of the offense. In questioning, defense attorneys keyed into that Martin's diagnosis of schizophrenia has been made previously, including by the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames and three state-employed psychologists from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Martin told Rosell that he heard a woman's voice just before he grabbed the knife.

But prosecutors pushed back, pointing to Martin's criminal history that spans back into the 1990s. That history includes non-fatally slitting a man's throat over a drug deal, two robberies and assault.

Monty Platz, a prosecutor from the Iowa Attorney General's Office, said he wasn't found insane in those cases, nor did he wage a defense that he was possessed or out of control of his actions.

Dr. Rosanna M. Jones-Thurman, the psychologist called by the state in rebuttal, disagreed with Martin's diagnosis of schizophrenia. She said reviewing video of the police serving a search warrant on Martin's body supported her skepticism.

"Someone who is schizophrenic or paranoid or doesn't trust people certainly isn't going to very calmly sit there with their back to someone and let them swab them," Jones-Thurman said. "They're going to be jumpy, agitated, afraid, paranoid and possibly even aggressive."

Jones-Thurman said the crime scene and other facts showed Martin was well aware of his actions the day of Thomas' murder. Martin entered through the side door and not the front door, she said indicating he was being sneaky. She keyed on the selection of a large butcher's knife as the murder weapon, showing Martin wasn't acting irrationally.

Additionally, while Martin did not have prior dealings with Foster, prosecutors said he had prior connection with the home and went there that day looking for a previous occupant.

"He has a long history of, I think, attacking people with knives and cutting them and stabbing them," Jones-Thurman testified. "So apparently, the knife is his weapon of choice."

Martin also cleaned himself, tried to wash his clothes and placed towels around Thomas' body in an apparent attempt to cover up the murder.

"If you know you've killed someone, and you've got blood and evidence on you, you would try and get rid of it," Jones-Thurman said.

Martin's act of buying a soda, cigarettes and marijuana with exact change after the murder show organized thought at the time not expected of someone would be insane. On surveillance video, he didn't appear to be agitated or upset, she testified.

"You'd expect them to be a little more organized, distraught, not cognizant of what was going on around them, or having enough wherewithal to go do some of their normal activities," Jones-Thurman said.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.