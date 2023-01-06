Psychologists say Tait didn't exhibit signs of mental defect at the time murder occurred

Jan. 6—A pre-trial hearing is slated later in the year for a former Tahlequah doctor accused of killing a nurse in Arkansas.

All proceedings for the murder case against Tyler Tait were at a standstill while he underwent an examination by a qualified psychologist. Tait filed a notice that he intended to rely on the defense of mental disease or defect. However, he was deemed to manifest no symptoms of a mental disease or mental defect at the time of the killing, according to two psychologists who examined him.

Tait, 35, who previously worked as a physician with Cherokee Nation Health Services, pleaded not guilty last November to first-degree murder charges in the death of 37-year-old Moria Kinsey.

Tait was arrested by special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division. He was taken into custody at Lake Village, Arkansas, and was held at the Chicot County Jail.

Chicot County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a woman in need of medical assistance on Oct. 11, 2021. Kinsey was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m., one or two hours following the 911 call.

According to the criminal responsibility evaluation report, Tait claimed he believed Kinsey was suffering from a seizure because she had "her arm up and neck clenched." He said he was shocked and eventually pulled over on the highway and pulled Kinsey out of the truck.

"Mr. Tait described efforts to signal to passerby that he needed help, and stated several individuals eventually pulled over to help him," the report stated.

Video footage from the scene purportedly showed Tait behaving in an unusual manner when he pulled his shirt over his head and began doing pushups on the side of the road. He told psychologists that he was "freaking out" at the time Kinsey was being tended to.

"I started doing pushups on the side of the road and I just stood there. I was in shock. I was at a funeral for my brother and then my girlfriend, who I shouldn't have even been with is dying on the side of the road," Tait stated in the report.

Tait was reportedly prescribed Iamotrigine and Adderall at the time of the alleged offense and said he took his medication on the night before and the day of Kinsey's death.

Based on Tait's history, psychologists said he met criteria for the DSM-5 diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and alcohol use disorder.

Tait graduated from Madison Central High school in Madison, Mississippi, with "straight A's" and received several scholarships. He obtained his medical degree from William Carey College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was subject to dismissal from the medical program due to "repetitive and varying instances on non-professional personal interactions, lack of proper judgment, and behavior patterns inconsistent with student expectations."

The dismissal was appealed, and Tait was placed on probation from 2014 to 2015. A letter to the Oklahoma Board of Osteopathic Examiners indicated Tait took a leave of absence from training Sept. 22, 2015, to Dec. 4, 2015, to get treatment for depression.

Tait was arrested May 2017 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse, and threaten to perform act of violence. Those charges were dismissed at the victim's request. He was arrested again December 2020 for domestic abuse, but the case was dismissed due to the McGirt ruling.

Tait said he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder while in medical school. He was then diagnosed with bipolar disorder after he was hospitalized following a domestic violence incident in 2017. He said he didn't "accept" that diagnosis at the time, and it may have been because of the stigma associated with severe mental illness.

Tait described himself as a "social drinker" but said he used alcohol excessively when he is "manic." He said he consumed alcohol the night before Kinsey's death.

Tait detailed the events leading up to Kinsey's death, and said the two were traveling back to Tahlequah after attending his brother's funeral. According to the report, Kinsey at the time was travel nurse and was picked up in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The two were staying in a Hilton hotel in Jackson, Mississippi and consumed alcohol.

According to Tait, Kinsey "got pretty drunk," and hotel employees said they'd contact police if he didn't come her from the pool. He said police officers arrived and left after they saw Kinsey asleep in bed.

He said the two of them ate breakfast at the hotel before leaving for Oklahoma.

State police special agents examined the vehicle in which Tait and Kinsey had been traveling from Mississippi to Tahlequah, and found evidence of a physical altercation inside.

Kinsey's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where, according to online court documents, the manner and cause of death have not technically been released to the court yet.

However, documents filed in August state a report of the medical examiner asserts strangulation, and according to the court documents, statements by the prosecuting attorney to Tait's attorneys alleged the cause of death was a "karate chop."

Tait surrendered his Oklahoma Osteopathic Medical License on Nov. 4, 2021, due to the first-degree murder charge.

Online court documents state that Tait, a pretrial detainee, is being held in the Delta Regional Unit of the Arkansas Division of Correction.

The case was reset for jury trial and pre-trial hearings are slated for Feb. 27.