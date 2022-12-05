A Psychotherapist Analyzes Melinda Snyder Case

Associated Press

There are some interesting cocktails on offer at "The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin' Rosé before you get to your seat. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond's life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that's unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we're told — as well as positively cringey. The conceit is that an older Diamond is reluctantly undergoing therapy to figure out why he's such a sad sack.