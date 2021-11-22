Psychotherapist weighs in on dealing with holiday stress

MarketWatch

U.S. financial markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and will close early on Black Friday. Black Friday, Nov. 26, is the official start to the holiday shopping season, with many retailers — including Macy’s Inc. (M) and Walmart (WMT) — offering bargains for those looking for holiday gifts. The Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) -owned New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq (NDAQ) will close at 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday, while the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends a 2 p.m. Eastern close for Treasury markets, such as those that trade the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) However, there’s no early closure for the markets on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving in the U.S.