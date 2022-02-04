Psy's dance performance of Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ goes viral after resurfacing on TikTok

South Korean singer Psy, who broke through to international audiences in 2012 with his smash hit “Gangnam Style,” is going viral once again but this time through a TikTok video in which he performs a dance cover of Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”



The fancam of the K-pop star appears to be years old, but it was shared again by TikTok user @psylova last week. It has since garnered more than 2 million views and over 600,000 likes.









The clip shows Psy wearing a red leotard for a performance of “Single Ladies” on stage with two backup dancers.



This isn’t the first time, however, the rapper and singer-songwriter has donned a leotard for the performance.



Psy first performed the dance routine to one of Beyoncé’s biggest hits during his “Happening” concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 13, 2013.





Psy also got a chance to meet Beyoncé for the first time to “talk” about “Single Ladies” during the Met Gala in 2013.









Featured Image via @psylova (left), @psy_oppa (right)

