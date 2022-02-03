Has PTB Group Limited's (ASX:PTB) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Group (ASX:PTB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 25% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Group is:

14% = AU$13m ÷ AU$94m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Group's exceptional 33% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 45% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is PTB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PTB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 94% (implying that it keeps only 5.7% of profits) for Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Group has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 50% over the next three years. Still forecasts suggest that Group's future ROE will drop to 9.5% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to decrease. This suggests that there could be other factors could driving the anticipated decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Group has some positive attributes. As noted earlier, its earnings growth has been quite decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. Still, the company invests little to almost none of its profits. This could potentially reduce the odds that the company continues to see the same level of growth in the future. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

