Is PTC Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTC) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most readers would already know that PTC's (NASDAQ:PTC) stock increased by 9.9% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to PTC's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for PTC

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PTC is:

14% = US$313m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

PTC's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, PTC's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining PTC's significant 61% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that PTC's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 24% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PTC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is PTC Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that PTC doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with PTC's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Rich

    Few embody this mindset better than Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chairman and chief executive officer, Warren Buffett. RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is one of the more interesting investments by Buffett's holding company, which owns a 9.9% stake that's worth $661 million.

  • The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says

    Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss's Gemini is trying to get its customers' funds back from Genesis and DCG, the Financial Times reported.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Further 70% in Standard Chartered List of Possible 2023 Upsets

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughA fu

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

    Short-term challenges for these two strong businesses are providing attractive buying opportunities.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.

    A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. Today, you might hear a company with solid financials referred to as having a fortress-like balance sheet, a seemingly impenetrable defense that protects investors' money from harm.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Warren Buffett is well-known for saying that his preferred holding period for stocks is "forever," and it's not too surprising why. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a stock I'll never sell because I expect it to keep paying me money for holding it indefinitely. In case you aren't familiar, IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and rents out cultivation floorspace to cannabis companies.

  • The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December

    Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Many companies pay a growing dividend.

  • The Market Is Down in 2022, but This Forgotten Industry Keeps Going Up

    Warren Buffett loves this industry and his company does a lot of business in it. Here's why you should invest here too.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks fell sharply amid the uncertain economy, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $200 Per Month Into Nearly $250,000 With Next to No Effort

    What is an S&P 500 ETF? An S&P 500 ETF aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index itself. When you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you'll own a stake in all 500 companies within the index, including behemoth corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    Up by a massive 120% year to date, Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) is trouncing the S&P 500 index, which has fallen 15% in the same period. Despite continued uncertainty in China, Luckin's business is booming on all cylinders. Hitting U.S. markets in 2019, Luckin Coffee was a Wall Street darling until its previous management fabricated $310 million worth of sales that same year.

  • Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Jim Cramer. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s market predictions, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer. The investing landscape has widely transformed this year as recession fears pull investors toward previously overlooked defensive securities. Jim […]

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

    Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.

  • Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

    These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.

  • Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett

    Inflation crossed the 2% target in March 2021 and it kept rising, but the Federal Reserve failed to take action for almost a full year, insisting that transitory factors were to blame. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance since 1970, and the index has now declined for three consecutive quarters. Given the uncertain state of the economy, is it safe to invest in the stock market right now?

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock I Want to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    Stock splits don't create any real value for shareholders. Given the projected dividend payments I should receive this month, I'll have enough cash to buy another share of Palo Alto before the year ends. Palo Alto Networks has many characteristics I like to see in a growth-focused investment.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    Generating strong operating cash flows, these businesses may be trading at a major discount to their long-term potential.