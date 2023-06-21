PTC Therapeutics says interim data for Huntington's disease drug shows promise

(Reuters) -PTC Therapeutics said on Wednesday its experimental Huntington's disease drug lowered mutated protein levels that cause the neurological disease, citing interim data from a mid-stage study.

At 10 milligrams dose, the study showed as much as 30% dose-dependent reductions of the mutant protein, the company said, adding the treatment was well-tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported.

Huntington's is a rare disease caused by a defective gene that produces an abnormal level of protein, called Huntingtin, which is involved in the functioning of the nerve cells in the brain. It impairs a person's ability to think, feel and move.

The company's shares were up 2.5% at $43 in premarket trading.

The data comes nearly a month after the company said its experimental therapy for treating a rare neuromuscular disorder called Friedreich ataxia (FA) did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

PTC Therapeutics has cut 8% of its workforce, discontinued pre-clinical and early research programs in gene therapy, while Chief Financial Officer Emily Hill left the company.

Last October, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had paused U.S. enrollments for the Huntington's disease drug study and sought additional data.

The company plans to submit the safety data from the study to the U.S. FDA as a response to the partial hold on enrollment in the United States, said Matthew Klein, CEO of PTC Therapeutics.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)