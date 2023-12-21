PTECH young scholars find new passion for learning at LHS

Dec. 21—As Logansport High School closed its doors for winter break, it also meant the end of the first official semester for PTECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School).

PTECH is a four-year high school program where students, called young scholars, have the opportunity to build employability skills as well as community building skills. Young scholars also have the opportunity to earn an Ivy Tech associate degree in advanced manufacturing while in high school.

Logansport is one of only four high schools in Indiana participating in the program. Soon there will be 250 schools in 13 states.

During the semester, the young scholars worked on a project with Steinberger Construction and also pitched project ideas for improving the city to various community leaders such as Mayor Chris Martin.

As the semester wrapped up, PTECH leaders Amy Werner, workplace learning coordinator, and Dr. Christy Diehl, lead principal, welcomed Tracy Butler and Brooke Marsh from the Center of Excellence and Leadership of Learning (CELL) at University of Indianapolis.

CELL chose Logansport High School as one of the four schools to implement such a program in Indiana. The other schools include Perry Central, Vincennes and Winchester.

Butler, senior coordinator of post-secondary readiness with CELL, said P-CAP (Pathways to Careers and Postsecondary) programs are a pathway to graduation for some students. She also said programs like PTECH offer support to help students be ready for college or entering the workforce after high school.

Butler said that while the four schools follow the same guidelines, the programs—which LHS calls PTECH—look very different in each community.

"Every school has that group of incoming ninth graders who were not successful at the junior high level and possibly before," said Butler. "They weren't not successful because they don't have potential and they don't care about education, they just learn in a different way. So schools who are committed to reimagining how they teach kids and how they support them on a pathway for the future, all those schools have a group of students who would really thrive (in a P-CAP program)."

Warner and Diehl gave the women an overview of the program and what it had accomplished since it began during the summer of 2023.

The cohort started with 23 young scholars. Since then, one student was dismissed from the program and another chose a different education pathway.

Of the 21 young scholars enrolled in PTECH, 76 percent were male and 24 percent female. Fifty-seven percent of the students are white and 47 percent non-white. Sixty percent of the students also qualified for free and reduced lunches at school.

The young scholars showed new interest in school since joining PTECH. In eighth grade, they averaged 44.7 missed class periods across seven periods. That number had dropped to 22.8 as freshmen.

As eighth graders, the young scholars had an averaged GPA of 2.47. As freshmen, they have an average GPA of 3.34.

"I'll be honest," said young scholar Zaydon Bender. "In middle school I didn't do well. I was going through a lot of stuff. My mindset was terrible. I didn't want to try. When I joined PTECH, it changed my mindset. I've had a blast. I think a lot of kids should look at this. It's changed my life and my mindset about school."

Bender credits the teachers involved in the program for helping him adjust and making him enthusiastic about school.

Teachers within PTECH also include English teacher Chris Pearcy, art teacher Nikki Ingalls, social studies teacher Angie Harmon and math teacher Haleigh Toumine.

"Having a good bond with teachers is something important you need to have," said Bender. "You can always ask them for help. You don't have to be scared to ask them about anything. Another thing I can tell you is working with all these wonderful people in my class is fun."

Bender said that his trust in the PTECH teachers had made it easier for him to approach instructors in other classes.

Christin Humana said that PTECH had helped him with socializing. A verbose and energetic young man, it's difficult to not imagine him as someone who has always welcomed everyone with a happy greeting and made them feel like part of the team.

Humana said that's not always been the case.

"I use to not want to talk to people," he said. "I would sit there and be quiet. But I think the first PTECH project we did kind of helped me get my voice."

It's easy to see emergent leadership skills in both Humana and Bender. While Bender is more soft-spoken, he's also the first to congratulate and support his teammates when doing presentations.

"P-Tech has helped everyone I know in this class," said Morgan Vail. "It's wonderful, the things it has done for us. Everyone is so much kinder to each other. It's just like a big family and its created so many opportunities for me and others."

Quiet and soft-spoken, Vail is quick to step up and lead presentations for her groups.

She said there were three aspects of PTECH that were important to her: the opportunities, the friendships and the hard work. She said she was especially proud of the hard work she put into the first semester.

"I use to fail all my classes but now I'm doing so much better and I can actually keep my grades up," said Vail. "It's made me a more social person over all."

"It's great that they are in a program that values them and values their voice and sees them through an asset-based lens," said Butler. "But the most important thing is for that switch to flip inside of them so that kids who are coming out of eighth grade feeling like they're not smart or they're not capable, that they see themselves in a whole new way based on the support (the current young scholars) receive here."

Butler said that she hoped CELL can support as many high schools in the state who want to build a P-CAP program.

"Each school will call it something different," she said. "Logansport is of course calling it PTECH and that is awesome. But we've received quite a bit of interest from schools in other communities so we are going to keep looking for additional funding, additional community partners and local leaders who have that same passion for reaching those kids who are not on a certain pathway to high school graduation or a credential that will position them for success after high school."

"Looking back at the semester we are very proud of the young scholars and all their hard work," said Amy Werner. "This program is working. We have tapped into their potential, changed their mindset about school and are thrilled to be watching them thrive."

Werner said there are currently 60 eighth graders who are interested in joining PTECH as freshmen. Students can be nominated by their teachers and staff for the program, but the initial 60 eighth graders have expressed interest in joining PTECH on their own.

"While we have them in high school, that's a great time to get them excited about what their future will be and make sure they are hopeful about what their future can be and what they are working for," said Butler. "And while they are in that more protective space, introduce them to some early experiences both in the classroom and in the community so their success beyond high school is more certain."

For more information about PTECH, visit https://lhs.lcsc.k12.in.us/o/logansport-high-school/page/ptech.