'PTI is a longshot' for ex-Sayreville Democratic leader charged with bribery: prosecutors

NEW BRUNSWICK – Prosecutors have four weeks to present a plea offer to former Sayreville Democratic Chairman Thomas Pollando who is facing bribery, official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct charges.

Superior Court Judge Sheree Pitchford set an Aug. 8 deadline for plea offers to be made to Pollando, 73, his son David, 42, and David's wife, Lizmarie, 29, who are both facing conspiracy and witness tampering charges.

The trio is scheduled to return to court later in August for a status conference.

Pitchford said she's open to moving those dates if all the discovery of evidence in the case has not been received.

Pollando was indicted earlier this year on three counts of bribery, acceptance of an unlawful benefit by a public official, official misconduct and pattern of official misconduct, all second-degree offenses, as well as hindering his own apprehension, theft by deception and falsifying public records, third-degree offenses. He appeared virtually Wednesday before the judge with the court's permission while his son and daughter-in-law were both in the courtroom.

The charges stem from an investigation last year in which Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office detectives were conducting electronic surveillance of a business in Sayreville and allegedly observed Pollando accept several thousands of dollars in cash and allegedly heard him claiming that he would attempt to use his political clout to influence an ongoing criminal case.

Former Sayreville Democratic Chairman Thomas Pollando appears in court via Zoom Wednesday on bribery, official misconduct and other charges.

Pollando is charged with accepting money in exchange for recommending that zoning or municipal codes not be enforced at Club 35, though he knew the strip club was in violation.

Pollando was charged with giving police false information and theft by deception counts for allegedly using a check drawn on the election fund of former Sayreville Democratic Councilman Damon Enriquez for Pollando's personal use, and falsifying public records by directing an election finance record be falsified.

David Pollando has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, witness tampering and retaliation against a witness, all second-degree crimes, and third-degree terroristic threats. His wife has been indicted on charges of second-degree conspiracy and third-degree hindering the apprehension of another.

The counts against David and Lizmarie Pollando stem from an encounter in November 2022 in Old Bridge, when David Pollando allegedly threatened a witness.

An investigation also determined Lizmarie Pollando allegedly alerted her husband to the witness' location and lied to police when questioned about the incident.

David and Lizmarie Pollando appear in court Wednesday on conspiracy and witness tampering charges.

During Wednesday's court hearing, the state, represented by Deputy Attorney General Adam Gerken and Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor Jason M. Boudwin, a special deputy attorney general, said there is currently no plea offer. The Attorney General's Office stepped into the case after the indictment was filed.

Initially there had been an issue with Pollando, his son and daughter-in-law all represented by the same attorney, but now they each have their own attorneys, and a plea offer has to come with the approval of the Attorney General's Office.

Greg Gargulinski, a Hazlet-based attorney representing David Pollando, said he was retained in late May or early June and has received some discovery in the case, including 17 discs which he has reviewed, and spoke with the prosecutor's office and received additional discovery. He said there is even more discovery including body camera footage, phone records and other documents.

He said Robert Honecker Jr, the attorney representing Thomas Pallando, also is trying to obtain the grand jury's transcript. Gargulinski asked for at least 45 days until the next court hearing in the case.

"I would appreciate on behalf of my client as we get to those 45 days, that some substantive offer is provided to me so that I can discuss that with my client, so we can have a productive status conference next time we come to court," Honecker said.

Lindsay Gargano, Middlesex County assistant deputy public defender, who is representing Lizmarie Pollando, said she doesn't have a plea offer for her client, but she believes her client is eligible for pre-trial intervention.

Gargulinski said he believes David Pollando also is eligible for pre-trial intervention.

Attorneys for the state however said Thomas and David Pollando were both indicted on second-degree crimes so if they submit a PTI application for approval, "PTI is a longshot."

Shortly after Thomas Pollando was charged last year, he resigned as chairman of the Sayreville Democratic Party, vice chairman of the Middlesex County Planning Board, a member of the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Authority and an employee of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Last year the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office seized assets from the Acciardi family that owns Club 35, following a yearlong investigation which led to charges of money laundering in excess of $500,000, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution, conspiracy, maintaining a house of prostitution, operating a sexually oriented business that is a nuisance and failing to file state income taxes. The family members have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Club 35 on Route 35 in Sayreville is currently closed.

Earlier this year eight people, including the strip club's owners and employees, rejected a plea offer and are looking to have the case dismissed. Club 35 is currently closed.

Court papers show Anthony Acciardi Sr., whose family owns Club 35 in Sayreville, became "a cooperating witness for the MCPO (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) and assisted them in a sting operation that resulted in the indictment of Thomas Pollando" who at that time was the Sayreville Democratic chairman.

Acciardi's acknowledgement of his role in Pollando's case came as part of a certification to get the Superior Court to reconsider the denial of a late notice of claims filed by his daughter-in-law, Brooke Acciardi, against the Sayreville and Old Bridge police departments in connection with June 14, 2022, search and arrest warrants executed at Brooke and Anthony Acciardi Jr.'s home in Old Bridge.

