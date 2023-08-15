Public access to 'The Bean' in Chicago will be limited for months due to construction

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Visitors walk past the Cloud Gate, also known as "The Bean," sculpture in Millennium Park on June 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Tourists looking to visit one of Chicago's most famous tourist attractions will have to make alternative plans for several months.

Access to and views of Cloud Gate, better known as "The Bean," will be limited starting Tuesday as construction crews work on Grainger Plaza, according to the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Grainger Plaza surrounds the giant, shiny bean at 201 E. Randolph Street in Millennium Park.

"This necessary maintenance by the City of Chicago will replace pavers and make other repairs and accessibility upgrades to the Plaza – to enhance the nearly 20-year-old park's appearance, visitor experience, and position as the No. 1 attraction in the Midwest," the website reads.

Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 15 and will continue through the spring of 2024.

According to Bookclubchicago.org, the last time "The Bean" was closed to the public was at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as city officials sought to stop the spread of the virus.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Bean' in Chicago: Public access limited due to construction