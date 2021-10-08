Public access counselor rejects sheriff's reasons for denying recordings request

Oct. 8—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana public access counselor ruled Thursday that the Madison County Sheriff's Department was out of compliance with state law over a request for the release of recordings related to the death of an inmate at the jail.

In his response to Herald Bulletin reporter Traci L. Miller's formal complaint, lawyer Jeff Graham argued on behalf of the sheriff's department that the recordings were protected because they were part of an ongoing investigation. He also argued the release of recordings met exemptions allowed by the Access to Public Records Act for otherwise public documents and recording that could threaten the security by exposing vulnerabilities to terrorist attacks.

Public Access Counselor Luke Britt rejected both arguments, saying the disclosure exceptions cited by the sheriff's department were not applicable in this instance. First, he said, the death at the jail does not automatically mean it was the result of a crime, defined as a chargeable felony or misdemeanor, and the security exception applies only to the prevention of acts of terrorism.

"The investigatory exception applies to records compiled during the course of the investigation of a crime," Britt wrote. "There is no indication here of any criminal investigation related to the inmate's death."

Britt said the concept of terrorism is not intended to be used as a "catch all public safety term."

"Terrorism is expressly defined in Indiana Code by predicating acts on the use of weapons of mass destruction," the ruling said. "It is unlikely that the release of the records, without more, would invite the types of terrorist attacks contemplated by the Indiana General Assembly."

Miller declined to comment but has renewed her request for the recordings.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he is not certain whether he will comply with the request and has forwarded it to Graham.

"It's his opinion, and it's not anything that is enforceable," Mellinger said Friday of Britt's ruling.

However, the ruling can be enforced by a court. Filing the formal complaint and getting a ruling allows the plaintiff the ask that court costs be paid by the defendant in a civil suit.

The ruling is one of several made by the public access counselor regarding Madison County officials over the past year.

Miller made her initial request for the recordings on July 8, 2021, as she reported on the death of 19-year-old Robert Douglas-Sides Stafford. Officials at the sheriff's department denied her request the same day.

