Public advised to stay out of these Los Angeles County beaches

Officials are asking the public to stay out of these Los Angeles County beaches due to high levels of bacteria.

People who enter the ocean water during this period could become ill, especially children, the elderly, or those who are immunocompromised, said the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Due to recent rainfall, excessive bacteria and debris can seep from nearby city streets and mountain areas, likely contaminating ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers, especially after rainstorms, officials said.

The public is advised to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing at these locations:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms

Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu – Entire swim area

Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach – Entire swim area

Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach – Entire swim area

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Brooks Avenue storm drain at Venice Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain

Venice Pier in Venice – 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier

Topsail Street extension in Venice – 100 yards up and down the coast from the Topsail Street extension.

Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach – 100 yards up and down the coast of the pier

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey – Entire swim area

Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates – Entire swim area

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro – Entire swim area

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach – Entire swim area

Puerco Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach – Entire swim area

“These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested,” the health department said.

The public should also avoid contact with any runoff that may flow onto beach sand.

Rogue wave slams into Southern California beachgoers; 9 hospitalized

The ocean water warnings will remain in effect from Friday, Dec. 29, until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at 6 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall, health officials said.

A previous warning for these beaches was lifted after testing showed the water quality fell within safe standards:

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach – Santa Monica South Tower 20

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

The health department tests ocean water bacteria levels regularly and advisories will be lifted once the levels meet standards set by the state of California.

A dangerous high surf is also threatening SoCal beaches and coastal regions this week, prompting evacuation warnings. A massive rogue wave that slammed into Ventura beachgoers on Dec. 28 sent nine people to the hospital and left a trail of destruction in its wake.

For the latest information on beach closures and warnings, check the L.A. County Department of Health’s website or call the county’s hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

To report a beach emergency or issue, contact the L.A. County Operator at 626-430-5360 or during after-hours at 213-974-1234.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.