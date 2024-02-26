Public asked to avoid part of South Park road while crews respond to fire at reptile rescue

Police are asking the public to avoid part of Brownsville Road in South Park Township while crews battle a fire.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the fire is on the 2100 block of Brownsville Road.

Photos posted by police show heavy smoke coming from the roof of a building with Nate’s Reptile Rescue written on the side.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department calls the fire a two-alarm blaze.

