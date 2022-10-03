Public asked to help in search for man wanted on multiple charges in Barrow and Gwinnett County
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for multiple felonies in Barrow and Gwinnett County.
Thomas Conner Johnson has active felony warrants in Barrow County for terroristic threats, simple assault, and obstruction of law enforcement.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News Johnson is expected to be armed and has mad previous threats to law enforcement. He was last seen wearing a dark Under Armor shirt, jeans, and a camo baseball hat, with brown booths and visible work gloves in a back pocket.
If you spot Johnson, officials ask that you use caution and contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
