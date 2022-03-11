Public asked to provide information on apartment arson fire

Mar. 10—The Delta County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in connection with a Wednesday night arson fire at an apartment complex in Cooper:

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 just before 7 p.m., a call was received about an apartment building that was on fire in the 1300 block of West Dallas in Cooper. Delta County Fire Units were dispatched to the location where they found a 3-family apartment structure and materials in the area adjacent to the building engulfed in flames. They then started to extinguish that blaze.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that the fire had been intentionally started. It was later determined that a juvenile set a piece of furniture near the dumpsters on fire and that it quickly spread to the structure. It took the fire department several hours to extinguish the blaze.

The suspect was identified through the investigation and has been detained pending a hearing. The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this fire or any other crimes, please contact us at the Delta County Sheriff's Office at (903) 395-2146.