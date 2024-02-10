Public is asked to stay away from Lutsen Lodge fire scene

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the rubble of what remains of the historic Lutsen Lodge resort.

The beloved North Shore landmark in Lutsen, Minn., was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday, Feb. 6.

On Friday, after initially describing the rubble as an “official crime scene,” the Cook County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction:

“The cause of the fire at the Lutsen Resort Main Lodge is still under investigation,” the news release stated. “We apologize that we were not clear in our communication earlier today. We are working to preserve the integrity of the fire scene and keep people safe by asking them to stay out of the area. Anyone who puts their own safety at risk or enters a potential crime scene will be detained.

“It is still too early to determine whether this fire started accidentally or was set intentionally. We are asking the public to stay away from the area.

“The area around the lodge was secured to limit access for safety concerns around unstable fire debris and structural items, including chimney stacks. The area is also secure to preserve the scene for the ongoing investigation.”

The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office said Wednesday that the lodge had three unresolved violations from a recent fire code inspection, but it wasn’t clear if those violations played a role in the blaze.

The resort’s night caretaker, Tyler Standley, reported smoke coming from the basement boiler area located below the lobby area of the lodge. The ornate wood-frame structure was quickly engulfed.

There were no guests staying in the lodge that night, and no employees were injured.

Lutsen Resort was founded in 1885 by Charles Axel Nelson, a young Swedish immigrant, as a small fishing camp on the then-remote North Shore of Lake Superior.

