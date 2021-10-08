Public awaits details in death investigation of Jefferson man

Oct. 8—Few details are known in the wake of police announcing the discovery of a missing Jefferson man's body in a creek bed.

Police said Anthony Joseph Walker, 79, was found dead less than a mile from his home at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after two days of intense searching by police and community members. Walker, who had dementia, left his home in the 3800 block of Bedford drive at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The cause and time of death are not publicly known, but police said his body would be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a full autopsy. The sheriff's office is investigating the death.

FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said Friday he could not speak to any injuries Walker may or may not have suffered. With the case under investigation, Wivell did not speculate on a cause of death.

Wivell did, however, elaborate on the discovery of Walker's body. Two Jefferson residents chose to search their property after learning that police were urging community members to repeatedly check their properties for the missing man, according to Wivell. Police pushed out messaging through news outlets, social media and the FCSO Everbridge alert system.

"The people who found him received that messaging and decided to walk their property again last night," Wivell wrote in an email Friday.

Police also searched the area earlier and used aerial support to scan the property, Wivell said, but Walker didn't turn up.

"The location of the body was in an area where he was not easily seen," he wrote, and "the aerial scans could not detect him."

