Public borrowing below forecasts despite July rise

Government borrowing was lower than expected last month, despite debt interest payments hitting a record for July.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £4.3bn, official figures show.

That was £3.4bn more than a year ago and the fifth-highest figure for July since monthly records began in 1993.

The figure was below forecasts of about £5bn, as self assessment income tax revenues rose.

However, the government paid debt interest of £7.7bn, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said was the highest total for any July on record.

Some of the interest that the government pays on its debt is linked to the Retail Prices Index measure of inflation, which has been high this year despite signs of a slowdown in recent months.

Borrowing for the financial year to date has now reached £56.6bn, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That is £13.7bn more than in the same four-month period last year, but lower than the £68bn that had been predicted by the government's independent forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), in March.

Commenting on the latest figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "As inflation slows, it's vital that we don't alter our course and continue to act responsibly with the public finances.

"Only by sticking to our plan will we halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt."

Total net debt had reached £2.6bn by the end of July, the ONS said, which was about 98.5% of the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) - the value of all the goods and services produced in the UK in a year.

Although July's borrowing figures were better than expected, Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said that she thought Mr Hunt would "struggle to unveil a large package of permanent tax cuts in the Autumn Statement".

Ms Gregory added this was because the economy was expected to weaken later this year, which would hit tax revenues.

In addition, expectations of how high interest rates will go have increased since the OBR made its forecasts in March, and that will increase forecasts for the amount spent on debt interest payments.