Public will boycott crypto firms serving Russians: Ukraine minister

STORY: The Istanbul Governor's office had said a day earlier it would not allow marches, protests or press statements to mark the event in the area around the city's central Taksim Square.Women whistled, set off flares, and chanted "we are not scared, we do not bow down" as they gathered amid a heavy police presence.Some tried to force their way through police barriers set up to block the area where they wanted to march, triggering scuffles with the helmeted riot police who used their shields to push them back."You see the state of the country and all the bad things women have to face every day. I walk in fear in the street every day," said protester Dilara Akkaya.“I actually came here to walk without being afraid.”Similar scenes have been seen at such gatherings in previous years, with Turkish authorities outlawing protests and police dispersing those who gather.