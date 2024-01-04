Public captures first images of Colorado's reintroduced wolves after December releases

This is believed to be one of the first wolves released into Colorado as part of its reintroduction program. The photo was taken southwest of Kremmling, Colo., on Jan. 2, 2024.

The first image of what's believed to be one of Colorado's released wolves in the wild was captured Tuesday in Grand County, a day before Colorado Parks and Wildlife reportedly confirmed the sighting of four released wolves Wednesday on a ranch near Yampa.

Todd Schmidt said he was driving to work Tuesday morning about 6 miles southwest of Kremmling and looking at bighorn sheep when a wolf ran across the road in front of his vehicle.

He said he pulled over and took photos with his cellphone out his back window of the wolf trotting through the sagebrush. Then the magic happened.

"When I stopped, it wasn't like he was hauling a-- like he'd seen a ghost," Bridge told the Coloradoan on Thursday. "He just meandered up the hill, at one point just looked at me, then parked himself in the sun on the rock. He was less than 50 yards from me."

Bridge said the wolf didn't sit long and wandered off. He said it wore a collar and was by itself. The wolves released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in December were fitted with GPS satellite collars.

He said he tried to report the sighting, calling the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Kremmling. He was referred to the Hot Sulphur Springs office but then ran out of cell service and didn't report the sighting.

"I was just trying to do the right thing and make the call; I didn't know it was such a big deal," said Bridge, who said he is against Colorado's reintroduction of wolves. "There are a lot of different opinions about wolves.''

A representative of Windler Ranch said in a video on its Instagram page Thursday that the family saw Wednesday what they believe are four of the five wolves from Colorado's initial wolf release Dec. 18 in southwest Grand County.

The woman, who identified herself as Kathryn, said in the video that they saw three gray wolves and one black wolf, capturing on camera the black one. She said they have not seen the wolves since. The ranch is located about 30 miles northwest of the release site.

She said immediately after seeing the wolves, they checked their livestock, notified their neighbors and called Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She said the wildlife agency was at the ranch within an hour to investigate the sighting, answer questions and provide them with resources.

"None of us know what to expect, but I can truly say no matter what side of the line you are on prior to the reintroduction, the reality is here and we need to build a relationship together as livestock owners and with the state to move forward to make this as successful as possible for all of us and work cooperatively as possible."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife did not respond to a Coloradoan request if it could verify either of the sightings as of Thursday afternoon.

The state wildlife agency released 10 wolves that were captured in Oregon as part of its initial reintroduction effort at various sites in Grand and Summit counties in late December.

The controversial release riled Colorado ranchers who claimed Colorado Parks and Wildlife reneged on its promise to avoid bringing wolves into the state that have been confirmed to have killed livestock in Oregon.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's released wolves photographed for first time after release