Public companies account for 51% of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad's (KLSE:PIE) ownership, while individual investors account for 23%

If you want to know who really controls P.I.E. Industrial Berhad (KLSE:PIE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is public companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 23% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About P.I.E. Industrial Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

P.I.E. Industrial Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Pan-International Industrial Corp. is currently the largest shareholder, with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Public Mutual Berhad is the second largest shareholder owning 6.2% of common stock, and Yoke Fong Wong holds about 3.2% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Chung Mui is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in P.I.E. Industrial Berhad. As individuals, the insiders collectively own RM93m worth of the RM1.0b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 51% of P.I.E. Industrial Berhad stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

