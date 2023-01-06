Public companies account for 53% of Genting Singapore Limited's (SGX:G13) ownership, while individual investors account for 39%

Every investor in Genting Singapore Limited (SGX:G13) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual investors on the other hand have a 39% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Genting Singapore.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genting Singapore?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Genting Singapore does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Genting Singapore's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Genting Singapore. Genting Berhad is currently the company's largest shareholder with 53% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 1.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 1.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Genting Singapore

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Genting Singapore Limited in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own S$33m of stock. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 39% stake in Genting Singapore. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 53% of Genting Singapore stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Genting Singapore better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Genting Singapore that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

