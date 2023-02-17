Public companies account for 62% of Fima Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FIMACOR) ownership, while individual investors account for 23%

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 62% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Fima Corporation Berhad.

See our latest analysis for Fima Corporation Berhad

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fima Corporation Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Fima Corporation Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Fima Corporation Berhad. Kumpulan Fima Berhad is currently the largest shareholder, with 62% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 1.7% and 1.5% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Fima Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Fima Corporation Berhad. Insiders have a RM60m stake in this RM477m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fima Corporation Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 62% of Fima Corporation Berhad stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Fima Corporation Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Fima Corporation Berhad .

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if the Supply Glut is Over

    The semiconductor industry powers the electronics industry, and in 2021 sales reached $556 billion, with a record 1.15 trillion semiconductor units sold

  • 73.23% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    The popular investment manager is betting on continued momentum from the worldwide economic reopening.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. To Prepare, Take Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market hasn't entered the optimistic growth phase known as a bull market yet. History has shown us that bull markets always follow bear markets. Does a new bull market mean your chances of investing like Warren Buffett are over?

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett is known to shake markets with his investment moves. In Q4 2022, Warren Buffett […]

  • Bitcoin maximalist Mike Novogratz, who once predicted it hitting $500K in 2024, would now be ‘the happiest guy’ if it ends the year at $30K

    Bitcoin will eventually hit $500,000, but not in the next five years, the Galaxy Digital CEO said Wednesday.

  • Is This the Start of a Nightmare for AbbVie Stock?

    With a small army of Wall Street analysts predicting on average that AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) revenue will shrink in 2023 as well as in 2024, investors are right to be cautious, and perhaps even a bit skittish. Let's answer those two questions by examining why people might be rightfully bearish about AbbVie's prospects over the next few years. Pretty much everyone agrees that AbbVie's revenue is going to take a hit quite soon.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • 65.06% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry gained fame for correctly predicting the crash in the housing market during the great financial crisis.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Thursday Morning

    Battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) reported its 2022 fourth-quarter results last night, and investors are reacting with a big sell-off in the stock today. QuantumScape shares plunged as much as 17% at the open Thursday morning and remained lower by 12% as of 10:20 a.m. ET. The developer of solid-state battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) sector beat analyst estimates with a narrower loss than anticipated.

  • Another ‘Volmageddon’? JPMorgan becomes the latest to warn about an increasingly popular short-term options strategy.

    "While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes, and current selling of 0DTE (zero day to expiry), daily and weekly options is having a similar impact on markets," says JPM's Marko Kolanovic.

  • Pennsylvania Farmer Behind $5 Trillion Trend Speaks Out: I Created A Monster

    Add up the market valuation of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), all the cryptos in the world and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos’s fortune, and you get to over $3 trillion. But one 80-year-old man has created something bigger than all three of these combined. These days, he shuns the spotlight and lives on a modest farm in rural Pennsylvania. You would never guess the farm’s owner set in motion a $5 trillion force that grows each fortnight. It’s a comfortable enough retirement, but Ted Benna has some regrets.

  • 2 Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Are Ready for a Bull Run

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors had a mixed response to the company's recently released 2022 earnings, following a particularly volatile year for the tech giant's stock. While shares of the company are trading up by approximately 16% since the start of 2023, the stock is still trading down by about 40% over the trailing 12 months. For all of 2022, Amazon reported revenue of $514 billion, a 9% increase compared to 2021.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 15 Dividend Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 15 dividend growth stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance over the years, and go directly to read Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Growth Stock Picks. In an interview with Fox Business, Ken Fisher […]

  • 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    Growth stocks have had a slew of better market days in the first part of 2023, but it's important to be selective.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Goes Down Again. Should Investors Worry?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently reported its fourth-quarter results and declared its latest dividend payment. Overall, the oil company posted solid results. Oil output hit a record high while operating cash flow was up 18% year over year.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • Exclusive-Crypto giant Binance moved $400 million from U.S. partner to firm managed by CEO Zhao

    Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its purportedly independent U.S. partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, banking records and company messages show. Over the first three months of 2021, more than $400 million flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to this trading firm, Merit Peak Ltd, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters. Company messages show the transfers to Merit Peak began in late 2020.