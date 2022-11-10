Public Corruption case: Householder wants to block key document at his federal trial

Larry Householder talks to reporters after being expelled as a representative in the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on June 16, 2021.

Two Ohio Republicans going on trial in January on racketeering charges want to block federal prosecutors from using a key document against them.

In July 2021, Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. signed a deferred prosecution agreement in which it admitted bribing state officials via dark money groups to advance its business interests. The company agreed to pay a $230 million fine and cooperate with federal prosecutors in order to sidestep criminal charges.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges are asking U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black to keep the agreement out of their upcoming trial.

"That FirstEnergy could afford to buy its way out of criminal prosecution is not a relevant fact at trial," their defense attorneys said, adding that the corporation cannot testify at trial.

"If the Court allows the government to introduce FirstEnergy’s DPA, which contains a detailed 30-page statement of facts, the jury may be inclined to base its verdict on FirstEnergy’s admissions — not on Householder’s actions," they wrote.

The agreement details how FirstEnergy bought key Ohio public officials – notably Householder and former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo – with millions of dollars funneled through dark money groups to turn a profit using Ohio ratepayers' pocketbooks.

Randazzo, who resigned from the PUCO job after FBI agents searched his condo in November 2020, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

Borges and Householder have each pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges. The trial is scheduled to begin in January.

Two other defendants, lobbyist Juan Cespedes and strategist Jeff Longstreth, pleaded guilty in October 2020. Another defendant, lobbyist Neil Clark, died by suicide in Florida in March 2021.

