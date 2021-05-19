Public corruption trial begins for former Las Vegas mayor

May 19—LAS VEGAS — The trial of former Las Vegas mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron got underway Tuesday, despite a bumpy start with some last-minute jury issues.

Gurule-Giron, 63, is accused of using her position as mayor to give her then-boyfriend's construction company, Gemini Construction, city contracts in exchange for kickbacks. Fourth Judicial District Judge Abigail Aragon is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last until Friday.

Gurule-Giron is charged with engaging in an official act for personal financial gain, violation of ethical principles of public service, soliciting or receiving an illegal kickback, conspiracy to commit making or permitting a false public voucher, unlawful interest in a public contract — each fourth-degree felonies — and demanding or receiving a bribe by a public officer or employee, a third-degree felony.

According to the original criminal complaint, Gurule-Giron pressured city employees to violate procurement codes by ordering them to give contracts to Gemini Construction. Often, those employees had to remind the mayor that they couldn't just give out contracts without undergoing a competitive bidding process. And once the contracts were awarded to the company, the invoices were marked up to amounts well over Gemini's original bid without approval or undergoing a competitive bidding process, the complaint said.

In her opening statement, defense attorney JoHanna C. Cox asserted Gurule-Giron was innocent, and the only thing she did wrong was to have a bad relationship with her boyfriend.

"A single woman dating a single man is not a crime in New Mexico, rather the Attorney General is going to put their tumultuous relationship on trial for you," Cox said. "You're going to hear that it was not the best relationship. Even not having the best relationship, ladies and gentlemen, is not a crime in New Mexico."

She said Gurule-Giron was in bed, heard a knock outside the door and then law enforcement burst in and started rummaging through the house as she stood outside in her pajamas. Cox said the allegations against her aren't true and appealed to jurors to use their common sense as they listen to the evidence.

"Yesterday you were asked, is cutting corners OK?" Cox told jurors, who were selected to the panel the day before. "Ladies and gentlemen, no corners were cut. Use your reason, use your common sense."

Assistant Attorney General Andrew Coffing said the prosecution intends to prove Gurule-Giron used her position, information and influence to unlawfully sway the bidding process in her boyfriend's favor.

She used information she gained as mayor to give him an unfair advantage in the bidding process, he said. And when Gurule-Giron did this, she received financial benefits.

"The types of gifts that we're talking about are going to seem occasionally like everyday items. It's roses, it's an expensive dinner, it's a phone, it's occasionally help with utilities," Coffing said. "These are all items that you might consider would be part of a normal dating relationship."

The boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, 53, is also charged with offering or paying an illegal kickback and making or permitting a false public voucher. His case is currently being appealed over evidence disclosure issues.

The criminal trial began outside public view with a closed-door hearing to discuss last-minute changes to the jury instructions. The Journal was told by court staff that Judge Aragon had discretion about who to allow in the courtroom.

Matt Baca, chief counsel for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office, said the office respects the judge's discretion, and to his understanding, there was closed access due to juror paneling issues.

"Our perspective is the public should have as much access as possible," Baca said.