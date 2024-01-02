Public Comment Deadline Looming for Belle Mina Quarry | Jan. 1, 2024 | News 19 at 5 p.m.
Some people who live in Belle Mina are nervous about plans to bring a quarry and asphalt plant to the community.
Some people who live in Belle Mina are nervous about plans to bring a quarry and asphalt plant to the community.
Save as much as 55% on these fan favorites.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
She recommends ditching expensive body oils and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — plus it's 30% off.
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.
The two spring football leagues have formally announced plans to merge and begin play later this spring.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Autoblog Associate Editor Byron Hurd shares his five favorite writeups from a whirlwind year of new cars and experiences.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
Strategists see limited upside for stocks next year, thanks to the market's massive rally over the last few months.
Utah's Legend Motor Co. Signature Series 001 builds vintage Land Rover Defender looks atop a JK Jeep Wrangler chassis with upgraded modern underpinnings.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
The stock market may currently be on autopilot, but that doesn't mean to get complacent. Here are a couple things to watch out for in 2024.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
Deals this week include Anker charging accessories, Apple AirTags, Hatch Restore 2 sleep machine and more.
LG will officially unveil its latest 4K projector at CES 2024 in early January. The CineBeam Qube is built for portability, with a built-in handle and a weight of just 3 pounds.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
Planning on cooking up a storm this winter? Here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
“There needs to be teachable moments in these books,” says the editor of several bestselling memoirs.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.