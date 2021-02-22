Public defender Alexander Newman arrested in Hamilton County

Feb. 22—ANDERSON — Local public defender Alexander Newman was arrested in Hamilton County over the weekend on preliminary charges of strangulation as a Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

Newman, 34, was arrested by the Fishers Police Department on Sunday.

No formal charges have been filed as of Monday. He was released from the Hamilton County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

"I don't have anything to say," Newman said when contacted by The Herald Bulletin.

Bryan Williams, the chief public defender for Madison County, said the Public Defender Board will meet sometime this week to determine Newman's status as a public defender in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.

Newman also has been serving as an assistant attorney for the city of Anderson since 2018.

Newman is a graduate of Anderson High School and Ball State University and received his law degree from California Western School of Law.

He is the son of former Madison County Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Thomas Newman Sr.

