Public defender appointed to Edward Vallejo, Phoenix man facing charges for Capitol attack

The federal government charged Edward Vallejo with “seditious conspiracy” and several other crimes in his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Phoenix Friday.

While the proceeding was not an arraignment, Vallejo said he understood the charges against him and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, and 10 others, including the leader of the Oath Keepers, were indicted in federal court according to charges unsealed Thursday. Vallejo was arrested in Phoenix on Thursday morning.

Among other allegations, the Department of Justice said Vallejo coordinated quick reaction force teams on the day of the Capitol insurrection, Jan. 6, 2021. Text messages the government presented in the indictment showed Vallejo was allegedly standing by at a nearby hotel with trucks, guns and ammunition while the attack on the Capitol took place.

Further communications between Vallejo and co-conspirators showed they allegedly continued plotting further actions against the government after Jan. 6.

U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Fine told Vallejo he qualified for a public defender, and Vallejo agreed to the appointment of Debbie Jang, Assistant Federal Public Defender at District of Arizona, as his attorney for the Arizona portion of the court proceedings.

Vallejo told the court he believed he did have the money to hire an attorney and was trying to contact one. Judge Fine said Jang would represent him until he was able to make other arrangements for representation should he choose to do so.

An attorney for the government requested additional time before the detention hearing, saying “The government does need that time to prepare for this particularly complex case.”

Judge Fine set a detention hearing for Vallejo for Jan. 20 at 2:45 p.m. in front of Magistrate Judge John Boyle.

Judge Fine approved the government’s request to detain Vallejo until then.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Edward Vallejo, charged for Capitol attack, appointed public defender