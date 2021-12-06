Public defender’s office closed in Baltimore Monday after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

A case of the coronavirus led officials to close the public defender’s office in Baltimore over the weekend.

On Monday, assistant public defenders joined one defendant’s sentencing hearing by video conference. Baltimore Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer told the gallery someone in the public defender’s office contracted the virus so the office has closed.

A spokeswoman for the office did not immediately return a message. It wasn’t clear whether just one person or more from the office has the virus.

Coronavirus cases have increased across Maryland from a low this summer. On Friday, state health officials announced they detected the first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Maryland.

Two of the first three people in Maryland to test positive for the variant had been vaccinated but not received booster shots, state officials said.

The first cases of omicron in the U.S. were detected Wednesday.

The Maryland courts have struggled to keep up operations during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials canceled all jury trials for five months and reopened the courts last spring with a backlog of thousands of felony cases.

The sentencing hearing Monday was in the murder case of Malik Samartaney, also known as Lawrence Banks. In October, a Baltimore jury convicted him of second-degree murder for killing his adult daughter.

The conviction brings a maximum 40 years in prison, but his sentencing hearing was postponed after prosecutors alerted the judge and defense attorneys that they would ask for a longer prison term because of his violent past.

His public defenders asked for more time to prepare their response. The request was not connected to news of the positive COVID-19 case.

This article will be updated.