Public defender passes toilet paper roll to an inmate. Now he’s charged, GA deputies say

An attorney is facing a felony charge after authorities accused him of sneaking contraband to an inmate during a meeting inside a Georgia jail.

It happened Wednesday, March 29, when the public defender retrieved a roll of toilet paper from a storage closet and handed it to his client at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate removed the outer wrapper from the roll and hid it in his clothes, deputies said.

Authorities said the wrapper is considered contraband and can be used to roll tobacco and other drugs for smoking.

The inmate handed the uncovered toilet paper roll back to his attorney, who then returned it to the closet, according to deputies. When their meeting ended, deputies said the inmate left the room and shared the wrapper with other inmates.

The attorney was arrested March 30 and charged with introducing prohibited items to an inmate — a felony, deputies said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Augusta is about 140 miles east of Atlanta.

