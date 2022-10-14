Public defender rages against the machine

Oct. 14—CATLETTSBURG — Public defender Brian Hewlett raised his fist against "the man" Thursday, delivering an impassioned speech about the rights of his client.

The harsh words, directed at the Kentucky Department of Corrections, came at a pretrial trial hearing for Justin K. Eldridge, who is facing a first-degree child abuse charge.

Eldridge, who is being held at North Point in Boyle County, is looking to get into a plea deal, but Hewlett has been unable to pin down a time to connect with him to show him the paperwork.

According to Hewlett, he's had difficulty getting speaking with his client at the prison.

"I had a time planned out yesterday, then another court needed me for a hearing, then I had to meet with all my clients here today who are being held in at the jail," Hewlett said.

The attorney then requested Judge John Vincent to sign an order for Eldridge to be sent back to Boyd, so the two can meet.

Vincent said he's happy to sign an order, but the trouble is, it's on the DOC to ship back an inmate, not the sheriff's department.

"They haven't been the most reliable about sending back prisoners," Vincent said. "I can sign it, but I can't promise he'll be back here."

Hewlett said he wasn't frustrated with the judge, but with the DOC.

"I'm not directing this at the court, but the constitutional right to representation trumps the DOC not wanting to drive a van," Hewlett said. "My client has done his part, he's stayed in communication with me the best he can, he's done everything client needs to do to aid in his defense."

Hewlitt asked the judge to kick it the case down the road for two weeks, so he can carve out time to make the three-hour, one-way trek to see his client.

