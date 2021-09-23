Public defender to represent Black Lives Matter activist, accused in Bedford County shooting, at extradition hearing

Sep. 23—BEDFORD — A public defender will represent civil rights activist Orsino Thurman at an extradition hearing on Tuesday in DeWitt County, Illinois.

Bedford County is seeking to have Thurman extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges stemming from a shooting incident in Schellsburg last summer.

Thurman, 37, who is originally from Milwaukee, surfaced in Illinois where he was arrested in DeWitt County and charged Monday with a rash of crimes stemming from an alleged child abduction and high-speed chase, according to Illinois authorities.

Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts expressed frustration that Thurman was able to post bond and get out of jail.

"I was disappointed and frustrated to learn that Orsino Thurman posted bond in DeWitt County," she said in a news release. "... A judge in Illinois saw fit to set bail that only required $20,000 bond to be posted. The roadblocks that we are facing will not deter my office from continuing to fight to extradite Orsino Thurman back to Pennsylvania."

State police from the Bedford barracks have been searching for Thurman since he was charged on May 7 with exchanging shots with Terry Myers, 52, of Schellsburg, during a Black Lives Matter march along U.S. Route 30.

State police charged Thurman with aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm. Meyers will stand trial in Bedford County for his role in the Aug. 24, 2020, gunfire that injured Thurman. Myers is charged with harassment and reckless endangerment.

The more serious charges against him were dropped at a preliminary hearing.

Myers is free on $75,000 unsecured bond.