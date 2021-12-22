Public defender to represent suspect accused in rape, murder of Patricia Alatorre

Dec. 21—A Kern County judge appointed attorneys from the Kern County public defender's office Tuesday to represent the suspect in the rape and murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Tanya Richard and Deputy Public Defender Thomas Pope will represent Armando Cruz, 25, of Inglewood. A trial date could be set Jan. 25, the next date lawyers are scheduled to meet in court.

Previously, Cruz had privately retained attorneys Thomas Requejo and Joel Garcia from Los Angeles. Both lawyers requested Kern County cover their legal fees, claiming their client was indigent, according to a motion filed in Kern County Superior Court. However, Garcia withdrew this motion last week and removed both himself and Requejo from the case.

Cruz admitted to having sex with Alatorre, and then killing her and burning her body, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Cruz could face the death penalty, if convicted.

