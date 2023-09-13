Public defender: Woman acquitted in hit and run after attorney proves vehicle's damage predated crash

Sep. 12—A woman was acquitted of crashing into a pickup truck and leaving the scene after a public defender proved any alleged damage to the vehicle predated the crash, according to the Kern County Public Defender's Office.

Courtney Harris, 28, was charged with two misdemeanors: a hit and run resulting in property damage and obstructing an officer. She was acquitted Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Harris collided into a pickup truck in December 2022, which led to damage to the front passenger side of the victim's truck, a news release from the public defender's office said.

But Deputy Public Defender Eliana Navarro showed any damage happened before the incident and any alleged collision couldn't have happened as described at trial, the news release added.

Navarro also pointed out Harris cooperated with law enforcement once she felt safe. It wasn't against the law for her client to decline to speak with an officer and request a supervisor, the news release added.