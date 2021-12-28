Public Defender's Office withdraws from case against DUI, murder suspect Lisa Core

Dec. 27—The Kern County Public Defender's Office withdrew its representation for Lisa Core, who stands accused of driving under the influence and killing JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9.

The office cited a conflict of interest to continue representing Core, 46. The defendant faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges.

San Diego-based lawyer Roxane Bukowski will now take over the case.

Judge Colette Humphrey also moved Core's pre-preliminary dates to Jan. 11. Bukowski was not available Jan. 4, the original date for the hearing.

Peter Kang, head of the Public Defender's Office, said in an email he could not address the specific reason behind the recusal because of attorney-client privilege.

An attorney's ability to withdraw from a case stems from the Sixth Amendment, which includes the client's right to counsel devoid of any conflicts, he said.

"While the Public Defender does not defend all cases the District Attorney prosecutes, we represent the significant majority of those who face serious charges," Kang said in an email. "This sometimes results in the representation of one client being adverse to another current or recent client."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.