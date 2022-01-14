Public defenders: Report on Baltimore Police GTTF scandal shows more convictions need to be overturned

The Baltimore public defender’s office is calling for a new review of convictions involving corrupt police officers after a staggering report raised new allegations and, for the first time, lays out the full scope of internal affairs complaints that officers convicted in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal had faced.

Debbie Katz Levi, director of special litigation for the Office of the Public Defender’s Baltimore office, said the 500-plus page independent report released Thursday “makes painfully clear why we urgently need full public disclosure of all police records and independent investigation of all police misconduct.”

“We will not be satisfied until more convictions are overturned, and there is full and complete transparency and accountability for police misconduct records across the entire state of Maryland,” Levi said.

The report for the first time released comprehensive information about the disciplinary history of the officers convicted in relation to the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. A wiretap investigation in 2016 found a squad of plainclothes officers were routinely lying, stealing, and selling drugs. Federal investigators continued to pull the string and indicted more officers, on allegations dating back as far as 2009, including evidence planting and selling drugs.

The report said corruption has been prevalent for decades and implicated new officers. The complaints the officers had faced over the years, and what the department did with those complaints, have been buried in police files until now.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office has not charged anyone related to the scandal on state-level charges, but undertook a review of existing cases involving officers implicated in the scandal, which ultimately reversed about 800 convictions. Prosecutors said they examined whether cases could still hold up, through physical evidence or corroboration from other officers, and dismissed those that relied on the word of tainted officers.

The office also successfully pushed for the passage of a law giving prosecutors discretion to reverse cases without having to convince a judge.

But they continued to be chided by critics for not being more transparent; Baltimore Action Legal Team this week put up a billboard at Interstate 83 and Gay Street directed at State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby: “Give the public the full list of police with integrity issues,” it reads, referring to the State’s Attorney’s Office releasing a “do not list” of officers that was mostly former officers.

Mosby was indicted on federal charges Thursday afternoon related to the purchase of property in Florida, and her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baltimore Police said they were preparing a response to the recommendations in the report, and will present them at the next public hearing of the federal consent decree, which would be held on Jan. 20.

“While the report provides an unflinching look at BPD’s own historical shortcomings, it is necessary for the information to be brought to light, so that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. “We are all here to reform this agency, strengthen bonds and move forward.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, “Transparency, integrity and accountability are fundamental to the progress of building a safer, more equitable Baltimore. As your Mayor, I will continue to work tirelessly to improve public trust in City Hall and the Baltimore Police Department. I will continue to partner with Commissioner Harrison to embrace these core values and prove government can operate in your best interests.”