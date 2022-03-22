Public can donate to support Pierce County sheriff’s sergeant who was shot on duty

The public can donate money to help support a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who suffered serious injuries after being shot on duty.

Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers is collecting donations for Sgt. Rich Scaniffe. Scaniffe, 45, was shot on March 16 during a SWAT arrest in Spanaway.

“All funds go directly to Sgt. Scaniffe and his family as he begins his long journey toward recovery,” the donation site said.

Donations can be made online or by visiting any TAPCO Credit Union Branch.

Scaniffe is a SWAT team commander and has been with the department for 21 years. He and deputy Dominique Calata were shot while serving a warrant on a 40-year-old man for second-degree assault. The deputies and the man wanted on the warrant were shot during an exchange of gunfire at a mobile home park in the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South.

The man died at the scene. Calata was wounded and died at a hospital the next day. Scaniffe was admitted to the hospital in serious condition and taken into surgery. He left the hospital on Friday with the use of a walker.

People can donate to the family at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_b#utton_id=JGASS8GHC5WUJ.