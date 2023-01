Associated Press

Highly touted high school quarterback Jaden Rashada is moving on from Florida, a breakup that was weeks in the making and cost the Gators one of their most prized recruits. Florida officially granted Rashada a release from his National Letter of Intent on Friday, three days after he requested to be let go. Rashada's decision came after the Gator Collective — an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to a person familiar with the situation.