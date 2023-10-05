Public encouraged to attend funeral procession of CVG firefighter

TechCrunch

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.