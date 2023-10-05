Public encouraged to attend funeral procession of CVG firefighter
Public encouraged to attend funeral procession of CVG firefighter
Public encouraged to attend funeral procession of CVG firefighter
The pop star's appearances at games have led to a bump in NFL ratings. And that's just the beginning of the Swift effect.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
President Biden today wiped away an additional $9 billion in student debt. Since he took office, his administration has discharged $127 billion in student loan debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers.
"People are not aware of our culture as much and they don't know better."
Cellphones, TVs and radios across the U.S. simultaneously blared out an emergency alert today. Here's what to know and why it happened.
Google has revealed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with the Pixel Watch 2. Meanwhile, Android 14 is out today. Catch up on all the news from the Made by Google event here.
Android 14 is now rolling out to Pixel devices. Users of other compatible Android phones, such as Samsung Galaxy devices, will be able to download the public version of the OS later this year.
Okta, the U.S.-based identity management giant, announced today that it has acquired password management app, Uno. The company said that Uno's team will help speed up the public launch of the Okta Personal tier, a password manager for consumers. Uno, founded by former Google engineer Parteek Saran, launched an app earlier this year to make password management easier for users through a design-centric approach.
Wendy Lowe, 56, saw her sons play against each other in MLB for the first time in June.
Plenty of public commitments were made to Team USA from big names across the league, while other stars had more distinct responses.
We attended Rennsport Reunion 7 over the past weekend, and it was better than we ever imagined.
As Birkenstock prepares to go public, shares of Instacart, Arm, and Cava are all down since their IPOs.
The expectations for her at the pro level remain high as the face of a franchise seeking a long-awaited return to the postseason and another title. Boston has eclipsed some of those expectations already, including a unanimous Rookie of the Year award.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
Learn more about burial insurance including how it works to cover funeral expenses, how much it costs, and how much burial insurance you need.
Americans' cell phones will sound an emergency alert signal (and message) on Wednesday, October 4, at about 2:20PM ET. The warning is a test only to train the public and ensure the system works.
"Hard Knock Life," "Aquemini," "Mos Def and Talib Kweli Are Black Star" and "The Love Movement" all share the same birthdate.
The Vivaldi browser, which has been in beta testing for iOS devices over the past few months, is ready for a public release.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.
The biggest news stories this morning: What to expect at Meta Connect 2023, The FCC plans to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules, LG's foldable screen laptop.